Ciociola, Eugene R., Sr., - 90, of Washington Twp., On September 12, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. Born in Philadelphia, Gene moved to Washington Township in the late 1960s where he resided with his wife Theresa. Gene lived a wonderful life and will be remembered as a superb husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. An excellent student, he graduated from Edward W. Bok Vocation High School where he was senior class president. A true gentleman, Gene was devoted to his family and his faith. He loved watching Philly sports teams and playing golf and bowling. Gene worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for 33 years first as a machinist and then as one of the first computer programmers. During the Korean War, Gene served in the U.S. Air Force. In his later years, Gene was active at the Washington Twp. Senior Center. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Theresa (nee Concello); his parents Frank and Anna (nee Aberman) Ciociola; and his brothers Jerome, Francis, and Joseph. Gene is survived by his loving wife of almost 4 years Eve Russo. Devoted father of Gene (Karen) and Annette C. Giaquinto (James). Loving grandfather of Matthew. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and members of the Russo family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Sunday 5:00 7:00 pm and Monday 8:30 9:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 am, SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville NJ 08012. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to SS. Peter & Paul RC Church at the above address. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com. "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
