Cirillo, Robert Anthony "Bob", - 65, of Mullica Township, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, at AtlantiCare Medical Center, Galloway. Born in Hammonton and raised and lived all of his life in Mullica Township. He attended schools in Mullica Township and Oakcrest High School. He currently was the Fire Chief of the Weekstown Vol. Fire Co.,serving Mullica Township and was a member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service for over 48 years. He was a firefighter for the Atlantic City International Airport where he retired after 25 years. He was an avid deer hunter, and a typical woodsman that enjoyed his family and friends. Bobby was known throughout the county fire companies as just a great guy. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mary Cirillo, and his brother, Charles. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Christine Cirillo, his two daughters; Lindsey Komar (Adam), and Sara Cirillo, four grandchildren; Jose, Eugene, Cali, Jaxon, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm and again on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9am until 11am at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A Funeral Service will follow on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Elwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com. Donations may be sent to the Weekstown Volunteer Fire Company at 5733 Pleasant Mills Road, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.
