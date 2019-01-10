Cissone, Barbara, - 83, of Ocean City, surrounded by loved ones, passed away at her home in Ocean City, NJ on January 7, 2019. Born Barbara Mae Schweiker in Philadelphia, she was raised in Downingtown, Pennsylvania where she recently attended the 65th-anniversary reunion of Downington High School graduates. Barbara began her college career at Ursinus College and graduated with a B.S. in Journalism from Pennsylvania State University in 1958.As a summer grocery store check-out clerk in Ocean City, NJ, Barbara met and married Ralph J. Cissone in 1958, her husband of 50 years. Barbara was the editor for the ACME Corporation's internal newsletter before starting a nursery school in Warminster, PA. By 1970, Barbara had founded Pickwick of Pebble Hill, a private Montessori school in Doylestown, PA, which she operated for 19 years. A move to Ocean City and the receipt of her M. Ed from Rowan University in 1989 took Barbara through to her retirement from Somers Point School District where she held the unique position of Learning Consultant. Concurrent with her teaching career, she co-owned and managed The Grainary, a bakery and catering company in Ocean City. For the last 13 years Barbara was active in the General Lafayette chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed the ancestry research inherent in the search for patriots. She is survived by her daughters, Melanie A. Cissone, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Wendy J. Kazickas, of Riegelsville, Pennsylvania, her son, R. Bradley Cissone, and four grandsons, William C. Needham, III and Alexander M. Needham both of New York, NY and Gage C. Kazickas and Cole J. Kazickas of Riegelsville. Barbara Cissone is preceded in death by her husband. Service information: Viewing Friday, Jan. 11th, 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City; service Sat., Jan 12th, 10:00 a.m. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ followed by family burial service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and luncheon celebration of life at Scoogi's Italian Kitchen & Bar, 738 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted by the General Lafayette Chapter of National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, 331 N. New York Avenue, Galloway, NJ 08205, ATTN: Shea Pease, Treasurer. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.