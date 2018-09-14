Cisyk, Oleh, - 80 , of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away on Monday September 10, 2018. Born in Lviv, Ukraine he moved to the United States when he was 12 years old. He lived in Hatboro, PA before moving to Little Egg Harbor 16 years ago. "Ollie" was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor, and he worked as a draftsman for Tinius Olsen in Horsham, PA. He loved spending time on the water fishing, he was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and he enjoyed woodworking and fixing things around the house. He was predeceased by his brother Jerry Cisyk. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Amy Cisyk, son Steven Cisyk of Norwood, PA, daughter Cindy Leesman (Steve) of Haveford, PA, sister Joanne Dubil (Bob) and grandchildren Eli and Jill. Viewing hours will be on Friday September 14, 2018 from 10am until the Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Theresa's R.C. Church 450 Radio Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ollie's memory to the cancer charity of your choiceMaxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor is entrusted with arrangements.
