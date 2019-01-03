Civera, Valerie L., - 79, of Absecon, went to be with her Lord on December 29th. There she joins her beloved husband John, her son, John Michael, her parents, Hermena and Ralph VanSant and her step-daughter, Joy Grant. She is survived by her sisters, Ginny Wolcott and Kathy Irelan, and her step-daughter, Michele Birtch, along with many step-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her church family members. Valerie was born and raised in Absecon, went to Pleasantville High School and worked for many years at Atlantic City Electric. She was a gifted artist and the ultimate hostess, whatever the occasion. Gathering and visitation for Valerie will be Sunday, January 6th at 1pm at the Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2pm with burial at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Twp., immediately following the service. All arrangements have been made by Parsels Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the John Michael Civera Memorial Fund which benefits the Music and Christian Education programs of the Absecon United Methodist Church, and sent to the church at the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
