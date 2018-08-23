Civitello , Angelo (aka Civi), - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home with his family by his side, after a two year battle with cancer. Beloved Father and Grandfather is survived by his three sons; Angelo, Robert, and Michael and his five grandchildren; Brendan, Alex, Robert, Ciara, and Anthony, also Sylvia, wife of 40 years and Sue Stroup, Companion of many years. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 2 until 5pm with a memorial service at 5pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
