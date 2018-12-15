Claren, Pamela Nichols, - 54, of Little Egg Harbor Township, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 8, 2018. For all who cherished and loved Pamela, it is a heartbreaking loss. Her bright fun spirit, big warm heart and goofy sense of humor will live on through her family and friends, and all she touched, including all the creatures great and small she loved so deeply. Pamela will be missed by her devoted husband, Mark Claren, loving mother Patricia Nichols (nee Granata), sisters Laura Bishop (Pascal Chavanon) of Cherry Hill, and Lisa (Steven) Larzelere of Medford; brothers John R. "Jack" (Deana) Nichols of Grove City, PA, Matthew Nichols (Sebastlan Li) of Sea Cliff, NY, Luke (Abby) Nichols of Oakdale, PA, nieces and nephews Amanda, Daniel, Georgia, Jaclyn, Ella, Anna, Andrew, Cooper and Easton; mother-in-law Bonnie Claren, and extended family including many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as four-legged family members Sadie "Pocket", Maybelline, Fleury, Echo, Valentine, Jack, Juno, Winston and Bruno. Pamela is reunited with her Dad, John "Jack" Nichols, and her best friend, Janet, but, gosh we're gonna miss her here...Such an awesome woman! Services will be Monday, December 17, 2018 at The Parish of St. Theresa, 450 Radio Road, Little Egg Harbor, visitation 9:30 - 11 am, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, www.fosocas.org. or Associated Humane Societies and Popcorn Park Zoo, www.ahscares.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.