Clark, Claire F., - of Cape May Court House, NJ formerly of Stone Harbor, NJ passed away September 22, 2019. She was 85. Claire was born Claire Elliott in Abington, PA, and spent most of her childhood in Middle Township. She went to work for the Wood family in their store in Stone Harbor after graduating from Middle Township High School. There, she met the love of her life, Jake Clark. They married in 1954 and raised a family in Stone Harbor before moving to Cape May Court House in 1981. Claire was a kind, gentle woman who loved animals, especially dogs. She was a dedicated Flyers fan. Her favorite food was Henny's clam chowder. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor that bordered on snarky, much to the delight of her grandson Sam, her favorite person on the planet. She had great affection for her "granddog," Wendy. Claire was an excellent cook and baker who would dedicate a week or two every December to making dozens and dozens of Christmas cookies for family and friends. Claire is survived by her loving daughter, Pamela J. Lyons, her son-in-law Jeffrey Lyons, her grandson Samuel Lyons, and her sister, Marie Stanton of Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Harry F. "Jake" Clark, and their son, Harry E. "Eddie" Clark. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 12, at Fairview Cemetery, 416 Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wetlands Institute, online at https://wetlandsinstitute.org/ or by mail at 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd, Stone Harbor, NJ, 08247. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
