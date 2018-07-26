Clark, E. Ann, - 81, of Mays Landing, It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Ann Clark, 81, of Mays Landing, on July 23, 2018. At the time of her death she was surrounded by her daughter, debbie anderson, (husband, Lowell); her son, George D. Clark Jr., (wife, Ann); and her three granddaughters; Alexis, Taylor, and Jordan. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Irene Graham, and Leonard Kuhner, also her husband of 33 years, George D. Clark. Ann is survived by an older brother, Augustus (Gus) Kuhner and wife Minnie of Indiana, and a younger sister, Elaine F. (Kuhner) Mabb and husband David of Minnesota. Ann enjoyed traveling, cardmaking, scrapbooking and spending time spoiling her three granddaughters. She will be missed by many friends in the Oaks of Weymouth and Woodview Estates. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in her memory. Services will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ on Saturday, July 28, 2018, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am. Family and friends may gather in her memory from 10-11 A.M. Interment will be private in Albany, NY. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
