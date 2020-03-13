Clark, Edward, - 67, of Cape May, passed away February 29, 2020. Edward was born in Cape May Court House, and has been a lifelong area resident working as a self-employed plumber. In 1980's he also owned a pet shop in Villas, and enjoyed raising and selling reptiles, and making decoys. Edward is survived by his sisters Susan Clark and Barbara Smith, and several nieces and nephews. Services for Edward will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

