Clark, Edward, - 67, of Cape May, passed away February 29, 2020. Edward was born in Cape May Court House, and has been a lifelong area resident working as a self-employed plumber. In 1980's he also owned a pet shop in Villas, and enjoyed raising and selling reptiles, and making decoys. Edward is survived by his sisters Susan Clark and Barbara Smith, and several nieces and nephews. Services for Edward will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Governor declares state of emergency after five more in N.J. test positive for COVID-19
-
New Jersey may know about additional coronavirus cases Sunday
-
Atlantic City casino officials take proactive approach to coronavirus
-
New Jersey announces fourth COVID-19 patient
-
Two more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in New Jersey
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.