Clark, Genevieve, - 83, of Villas, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Anthony J Clark (2018). She is survived by her son Anthony Clark, daughters Regina Hankins, Kathleen Austin, Eleanor Rand (Wayne), and Bridget Harron (Michael), 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brother Michael Gushue (Susan), sister-in-law Patricia Gushue, brother in law John Clark (Midge), many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Gushue. Born in Philadelphia, PA and formerly of Westmont, NJ, Genevieve was a truant officer for many years at Haddon Township High School, past PTA President for Holy Saviour School in Westmont, and later taught CCD at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Cape May. A mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 525 Washington St, Cape May, NJ 08204. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 7pm-9pm, and Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8am-9am at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May. Interment will be held immediately following mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. In leiu of flowers, mass cards are appreciated. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
