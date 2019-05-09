Clark, Harry A., - 73, of Hammonton, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Harry was born on November 30, 1945, in Northfield, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Beck-Vecchione) Clark, children Lisa (Vecchione) McMaster, Joelle Vecchione, Michelle Vecchione, Tammy Scarborough, Patricia Quiles, Harry Clark Jr., Susan Peters and Michael Clark; his sister, Ann Wigglesworth; his brother, Tommy Clark; 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Harry graduated Mainland Regional High School in 1963. After graduating high school Harry attended LaSalle University earning a degree in Business Administration in May 1967. In June 1971 Harry went to work for Stockton University where he stayed employed until his retirement in July 1996. Harry enjoyed a good game of golf, reading, watching the news and spending as much time with his family as he could; especially his grand-children. The family held a private service to honor his and his family wishes. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to DBSANJ, c/o Mark Boginsky, Treasurer 1 Stony Hill Place, Livingston, NJ 07039, (www.dsanewjersey.org). Arrangements were by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.