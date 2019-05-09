Clark, Harry A., - 73, of Hammonton, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Harry was born on November 30, 1945, in Northfield, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Beck-Vecchione) Clark, children Lisa (Vecchione) McMaster, Joelle Vecchione, Michelle Vecchione, Tammy Scarborough, Patricia Quiles, Harry Clark Jr., Susan Peters and Michael Clark; his sister, Ann Wigglesworth; his brother, Tommy Clark; 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Harry graduated Mainland Regional High School in 1963. After graduating high school Harry attended LaSalle University earning a degree in Business Administration in May 1967. In June 1971 Harry went to work for Stockton University where he stayed employed until his retirement in July 1996. Harry enjoyed a good game of golf, reading, watching the news and spending as much time with his family as he could; especially his grand-children. The family held a private service to honor his and his family wishes. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to DBSANJ, c/o Mark Boginsky, Treasurer 1 Stony Hill Place, Livingston, NJ 07039, (www.dsanewjersey.org). Arrangements were by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

