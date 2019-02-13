Clark, Hugh M., - 78, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on February 11th, 2019 at Shore Memorial Hospital. He was a retired Atlantic City Electric worker. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hugh's name can be made to the Ocean City Humane Society. He was survived by his son Gary Kevin Clark of Ventnor. Burial will be private at Laurel Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
