Clark, Margaret, - 83, of Ventnor, NJ went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2020, in Linwood, NJ, surrounded by her family. Maggie was born on July 18, 1936. Her life was filled with the love she gave and received from family, friends, and caregivers. Margaret was an active member of the Catholic faith and recited prayers her mother taught her as a young girl. Margaret looked forward to weekly visits by her devoted mother and brother Joe. She enjoyed drinking coffee, eating cake and being surrounded by her family. Margaret inspired her nieces and nephews with her gentle and loving ways. Margaret's influence and legacy will live on through those who were blessed by her compassion, strength, faith, dignity and love. Margaret's life taught us that anything is possible. Margaret was dearly loved by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Clark, and her brother Joseph Clark II, who all pre-deceased her. She will be missed by her nieces Jackie, Christine, and Andrea, nephew, Joe, and her sister-in-law, Angela as well as 12 great-nieces and nephews, doctors, nurses, caretakers and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Community Options Manahawkin, Complete Care Linwood and Shore Medical Center, most especially Dr. Fred Nahas who guided Margaret's care with love and grace. Dr. Nahas exemplifies what a physician can be and should be. Perfection. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in memory of Margaret on Saturday, January 18, 11:AM at Holy Trinity Parish - St. James RC Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406, where Margaret received her sacraments. The Mass will be celebrated by Father John Perdue and facilitated by Sister Sheila Holly. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Donations can be made in Margaret's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation at: http://epilepsy.com/donate. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Ventnor - Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Service information
Jan 18
Mass
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
Holy Trinity Parish - St. James Church
6415 Atlantic Ave.
Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:30AM-11:00AM
Holy Trinity Parish - St. James Church
6400 Block, Atlantic Ave.
Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Jan 18
Burial
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:30PM-12:45AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
