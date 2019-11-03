Clark, Mary Margaret (nee Goodman), - 97, of Northfield, Born June 11, 1922, passed away on October 30, 2019. Mrs. Clark is predeceased by three children, daughter, Mary Murphy and sons, Michael and Timothy Rose. She is survived by one son Raymond Rose, 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Wake is November 9, 2019, at 2 pm. For more information email morning1059@aol.com or Patricia Jirau Facebook messenger. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
