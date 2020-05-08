Clark, Monalisa , - 54, of Atlantic City, With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce that on April 28, 2020 our beloved passed away. Mona was born in Louisville Kentucky, April 11,1966. She was a long time resident of Atlantic City and was educated by the Atlantic City school system. She had a very strong love for the Nation of Islam & was a dedicated member. Mona loved people, especially her nephews & nieces. Brave, witty and humorous was she always, and the family would like to remember her that way forever. Predeceased are her mother, Mrs Frankie Owens (Potter), father, Melvin Clark, oldest sister, Sharon Hall & very special brother in law, Robert Jamison. Left to cherish her memories are her companion, Royal Dumbar (Atlantic City), sisters, Brenda Hall & Cynthia Jones (Atlantic City), brothers, Rodney Owens (Bronx, NY) Jamar Owens (Wilmington, DE) and a host of nieces and nephews (including greats). The family would like to thank all who cared for Mona during her transition to be with most high. Mona will surely be missed and never forgotten. Friends and family will be notified of the public memorial & celebration of Mona's life.
