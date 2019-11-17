Clark, Patricia L., - 82, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Patricia was born on March 19, 1937 in New London, Connecticut. She enjoyed crafting, was a trained seamstress and loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Caron Edwards. Patricia is survived by her son-in-law, Marc Edwards and her beloved grandchildren, Sylvia, Sophia, and Anthony. A graveside service was held on Friday, November 15th at Laurel Memorial Park. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a Military Veterans charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway Twp., 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
