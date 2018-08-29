Clark , Russell, - 79, of Hammonton, NJ, died Monday, August 27, 2018 at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, he was an area resident all his life. He is predeceased by his parents Earl and Mary (Macrie) Clark. He was a third generation farmer as the owner operator of Green Mount Farms and Market in Hammonton. Russell served as Mayor of Hammonton for five consecutive terms, from 1973 to 1983, a record in town history! He also served as a member of Hammonton Town council for 7 terms. During his tenure in office Russell served on numerous municipal and council committees. Russell was a member of the NJ Farm Bureau Association, past president of Atlantic Board of Agriculture, and past president of Atlantic County League of Municipalities, where served on its executive board. Russell served on the Atlantic County Mayor's Association and a past president. Russell was a member of the Hammonton Knights of Columbus and usher at St. Martin's Church. There he served as a former Scout leader for Pack 60. Russell was a member of Our Lady of Assumption Society, walking in each annual procession. Russell enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Never There Gun Club. Lastly and for most, Russell's greatest joys were his family, his farm and riding around town visiting and conversing with fellow farmers and friends who fondly called him "Clarkie". Russell is survived by his wife Patricia, 2 sons Russell P Jr. and his wife Monica; Gregory and his wife Renee; one daughter Cynthia and her husband Richard Blasberg all of Hammonton. 4 Grandchildren Richard Blasberg III (Mary), Emily Clark, Devon Blasberg and Gregory Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday Evening, August 29, 2018 from 6-9pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. 3rd Street, Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday August 30, 2018 , 10:00 AM St Mary of Mt. Carmel ParishSt. Joseph Church, 3rd & French Streets, Hammonton. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mary Landing, N J. Donations in his memory made be made to St.Jude Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 as well as the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) 5817 Old Leeds Road Irondale, AL 35210. Please share condolences wwwmarinellafuneralhome.com.
