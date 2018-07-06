Clark, William A., - 59, of Deptford, NJ, passed away July 2, 2018. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.