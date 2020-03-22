Clary, John Thomas, III, - 87, of Stow, MA "Jack" died at the Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA on March 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia L. (Looby) Clary. Jack was born in Atlantic City, NJ the son of the late Eleanor (Connors) and John T. Clary, Jr. He is a graduate of Fordham University in NY, class of 54, who went on to earn his Masters degree as the recipient of the Grantland Rice fellowship at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism class of 55. As a sports journalist, he spent 6 years with the Boston Herald Traveler, he had 67 books published, was an award-winning sports journalist and has been inducted into both his High School and the Fordham University Sports Hall of Fame. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Pat; his sister Carol Ann Roman of NJ, and his 3 nephews, John, Matthew and Gregory Roman; and many other loving nieces and nephews. Due to the State of Emergency regulations on the number of people attending a public event, Jack's Visiting Hours, Funeral Mass and Burial will all be private. A public celebration of Jack's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Catholic Medical Mission Board, by mail at 100 Wall Street, 9th FL., New York, NY 10005, or online at cmmb.org/donate For those wishing to leave online condolences, please visit his memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com
