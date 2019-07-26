Clayton, Allen J. Jr., - 54, of Galloway, NJ departed this earthly life and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 while at home with his family. "Al or Big Al" as he was affectionately called was born on July 29, 1964 in Somers Point, NJ to Nancy R. Clayton and Allen J. Clayton, Sr. He attended the local Christian Elementary Schools and graduated from Absegami High School. He then attended Stockton University and majored in Criminal Justice inspiring to be a Police Officer. Allen was an avid sports fan. He absolutely loved the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Lakers, and the NY Yankees. He served his community by coaching the Galloway Mustangs and the Galloway PAL Basketball & Baseball teams. He was a caddy and a front door manager at the Seaview Country Club and later worked for Harrison Beverage as a delivery driver. Al loved spending time with his wife and his children, going on vacations and sending countless hours with his true friends. A very happy and upbeat guy, he wouldn't want anyone crying, he'd rather you be positive with love and joy. He had no regrets about his life. He leaves to cherish his fond and unforgettable memories, his wife, Erica C. Clayton; his son, Thomas James Clayton (TJ); his daughter, Alayna Grace Clayton; his mother, Nancy R. Clayton; his brother, Dean Clayton; Aunt and Uncle Margie Rudnick & Lance Steelman; and a host of other loving relatives and many fine friends. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27th from 11:00 to 1:00 PM and again from 5:00 to 6:00 PM with a service at 6:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. A GOFUND me account has been created In Memory of Al for his services.
