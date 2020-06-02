Clayton, Harry M., - 89, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on May 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Harry was born on January 11, 1931 to Harry and Mildred in Philadelphia, PA. He worked in the family business and shortly after graduating from Northeast High School for boys, he served the US Army Signal Corps, as a Technical Sergeant acting as a communications specialist in Korea from 1953 to 1955. He worked very hard at the family business, operated his own business, and acted as the Construction Official in Avalon. Harry was passionate about many humanitarian, ecological, and other causes, volunteering his time and talents with many civic, community, and religious organizations and groups. In 1948 he met Marlene and they wed on June 7, 1952, going on to have five children. The family moved to Avalon in 1965. After retiring Harry pursued charitable causes, travel, and fellowship. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, cycling, and birdwatching. Harry was predeceased by his parents Harry and Mildred, and his granddaughter Megan. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Marlene Ann, his five children, Harry Jr, Andrew, Jeffrey, Marlene, and Michelle; thirteen grandchildren Christopher, Brian, Alicia, Vivienne, Annalise, Glenn, Matthew, Gabriella, Daniel, William, Andrew, Sophia, and Julia; and three great-grandchildren Lara, Isabella, and Olivia; and by numerous extended family members. Memorial donations can be made to Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children at P.O. Box 338, Avalon, NJ 08202; The Wetlands Institute at 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247, or Habitat for Humanity, Cape May County, 20 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be private, and a memorial service will be held when circumstances allow. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant a tree in memory of Harry Clayton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
