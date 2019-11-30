Clayton, Nancy, - 80, of oceanville, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Nancy was a member of the Mainland Baptist Church for 54 years, also sand in the choir. She was a busdriver for the Champion Baptist Academy. Nancy loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending holiday dinners at Allen and Erica's home. Nancy is predeceased by her son, Allen J. Clayton Jr., her ex-husband Allen J. Clayton Sr, father, Lester Steelman, mother, Grace Steelman. She is survived by son Dean E. Clayton, two grandchildren, Thomas James, Alayna Clayton, daughter-in-law, Erica Clayton, brother, Lance Steelman, granddog Buddy. She will be dearly missed by all. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and Tuesday, December 3rd from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with the service starting at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfunralhome.com. In lieu of flower donations can be made to Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205.

