Clayton, Nancy, - 80, of oceanville, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Nancy was a member of the Mainland Baptist Church for 54 years, also sand in the choir. She was a busdriver for the Champion Baptist Academy. Nancy loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending holiday dinners at Allen and Erica's home. Nancy is predeceased by her son, Allen J. Clayton Jr., her ex-husband Allen J. Clayton Sr, father, Lester Steelman, mother, Grace Steelman. She is survived by son Dean E. Clayton, two grandchildren, Thomas James, Alayna Clayton, daughter-in-law, Erica Clayton, brother, Lance Steelman, granddog Buddy. She will be dearly missed by all. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and Tuesday, December 3rd from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with the service starting at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfunralhome.com. In lieu of flower donations can be made to Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.