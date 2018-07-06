CLEGG, JAMES THEODORE, - 50, of ATLANTIC CITY, Passed away on Monday, July 2nd, 2018 of Atlantic City, NJ at his home. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ to James Franklin Clegg and the late Cheryl Marie Gray on December 12th, 1967. Known by "Jimmy" and "Ali", by those who knew him best, he was the example of a wonderful man. As a youth, he was educated in the North Carolina and Atlantic City school systems and was a great football player. He had the strength of an ox, and liked Weight Training. Jimmy served as the security at his residence and he fed the majority of the residents there. He loved to cook and to make people smile. He spent his free time volunteering and teaching at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. He was known for stretching a tale or two and entertaining everyone with a story. Jimmy loved to fish and was crazy about motorcycles and dirt bikes. He loved his family immensely, especially his five sisters whom he protected like it was his job. Jimmy was a proud man with a great work ethic and that was evident as he went about his day as a proud Local 415 Construction Worker. He was technologically savvy, and was always connected on Facebook. Jimmy was a neighborhood handyman and a jack-of-all-trades. He loved to take things apart to see how they worked. He was also a fantastic and talented artist, and even drew his own tattoos. Jimmy studied all religions vigorously and shared his thoughts about faith with all who would listen. He liked to dance, and his family now knows that now, he will learn how to two-step in heaven, because he had two left feet here on Earth. He was predeceased by: his Mother, Cheryl Marie Gray. He leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memories: one loving Son, Immanuel James Gilliam of Cape May Court House, NJ; his caring Father, James Franklin Clegg(Nellie) of Pleasantville, NJ; his Second Mother Nellie Clegg(James) of Pleasantville, NJ; five loving Sisters, Carla Bethea - Watson (Lorenzo "Spanky") of Lindenwold, NJ; Tamara Clegg of Atlantic City, NJ; Christina Clegg of Atlantic City, NJ; Tira Clegg of East Orange, NJ; Jafreda Clegg of Pleasantville, NJ; a Special Aunt, Margaret Clegg aka "Auntie Grits"; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, GreatNieces, GreatNephews and many other loving family, relatives and friends. He will truly be missed. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Monday, July 9th 2018 at 11:00am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing to be held from 9:00am-11:00am. For further info, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609-344-1131.
