Clegg, LaVerne C. "Sissy", - 77, of Pleasantville, was born on November 22, 1941, in Atlantic City, to Mary M. (Howard) and Albert E. Thomas. She departed this life on January 11, 2019. LaVerne attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School. She became a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Atlantic City, in 2006. She worked as a teacher's aide for the Atlantic City Board of Education. She also worked for Sands Hotel and Casino, Bradlees, and the Ritz Hotel where she worked as an elevator operator. LaVerne married James Clegg and from that union were born six children. She was predeceased by: her husband, James Clegg; parents, Mary M. and Albert E. Clegg. LaVerne is survived by: children, Nancy Farmer (John), Charles Clegg (Elaine), Joyce, Gloria, Linda and William Clegg; sister, Carolyn Thomas; fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, January 18, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 920 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangement entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.