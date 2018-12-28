Clemente, Kathleen J., - 66, of Linwood, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 at Shore Medical Center surrounded by her family shortly after a beautiful Christmas Eve dinner with them. From her birth in Philadelphia, on February 21, 1952 to her death on Monday she nourished people around her with unmatched love, a warm sense of humor, and was always there by her husband and children's side through all their endeavors in life. She was born to a loving family to parents Orenett and George Loomis, and was one of seven children; all of whom she held very dear. She met her husband, Gino L. Clemente, at age 16 at a grocery store where he was a cashier. She accepted the offer of their first date, with the urging of her mother, and they have been together ever since. With five years of dating and 45 years of marriage, they built a strong companionship, many memorable businesses, and taught their children that everlasting love is possible through all hardships and good times alike. Left to honor Kathleen and remember her love are her husband and three children, Gino Clemente, Corina Clemente, and Claudia Clemente; her grandchildren whom she adored to no end, Nita Clemente, Mia Muhammad, and Spencer Clemente; and by her brothers and sisters, George Loomis, Matthew Loomis, and Janet Loomis. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Mike, brother Ed, and sister Barbara. Kathleen will be remembered as the most amazing, loving wife and lifelong companion that Gino could have ever hoped for and beautiful mother that loved her children and grandchildren with a fierceness that will always keep their hearts warm even in her remembrance. The Clemente family would like to extend our gratitude to the paramedics called the night of the 24th and the emergency room teams at Shore Medical Center for their hard work and their efforts that night. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 31, 2018 from 9:30-11am with an 11am Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar Avenues in Linwood. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
