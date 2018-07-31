Clendaniel, Milton Harry (sandy) , - 74, Born oct 3rd 1943 in Atlantic City a long time resident of Atlantic county. Sandy enjoyed his retirement and passed away in Delray Beach Florida on July 24, 2018. He leaves behind, son Kevin Boyer and family: Amie,Kevin jr. Sister Sandra Toner, niece and nephew Kelly and Mike. Along with long time friend Joe Lucia. Sandy served in the armed forces, he followed his fathers footsteps and became a lifeguard in A.C. in 1958. He enjoyed many years of iron working for local 401 in Philadelphia, along with being a partner in serval commercial clam boats in Atlantic City. Ending his career at showboat casino. Racing boats and cars was what sandy enjoyed for fun but corvettes were his passion. Sandy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
