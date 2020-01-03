Clevenger, Gordon, - 83, of Pennsville, passed on New Year's Eve after a long fight against Parkinson's and Cancer. He was predeceased by his mother, Opal Sheppard and his father, Fon Clevenger, as well as many cherished aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Clevenger and daughter, Gordanna A. Clevenger, also his beloved sister, Fran Walker and adored brother, Bob Sheppard, and maternal aunt Eva Foster. Gordon was born and raised in Pennsville, Salem County, He was a proud tin can sailor serving on the Destroyer, USS Robert E. Wilson for the United States Navy. Gordon had a great love of politics, a lifelong Democrat serving in many capacities. He was most known as the sign man with his little girl by his side. Gordon enjoyed many types of work over his lifetime; clothing good salesman, baker, landlord, union iron worker, business owner (laundromat, hair salon, seafood restaurant, wholesale foods). He most enjoyed working for the Township of Pennsville as its Supervisor of Roads and Maintenance. Gordon enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors and working with the men and women of the Township Maintenance Department. In his retired life, Gordon moved to Ocean City and became involved with the Parkinson's Life Center through Body and Balance where he made many friends and enjoyed their company as he exercised to combat the effects of Parkinson's. He was a member of the St. Damian Roman Catholic Parish in Ocean City and a former member of the Queen of the Apostles Parish is Pennsville. A viewing will be held on
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Absecon police respond to crash at White Horse Pike and Mill Road
-
Star athletes Matt Szczur, Marvin Burroughs fathers to decade's first babies
-
Galloway crash leaves three injured
-
Pay Less Liquors owner Lenny Varvaro's "Happy Place" is on his boat in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.