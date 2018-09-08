Cline, Devoney H., - 67, of North Wildwood, Passed away on Tuesday, Sept 4, 2018. Devoney has been a North Wildwood resident for over 20 years. The beloved wife of Leslie A. Cline, and also survived by her three sons, Jerome A. Banting, Andrew M. Banting, and Christopher F. Banting, a sister, Valana L. Friedrick, and a brother, Earl R. Hughes. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Monday, September 10, 2018, with a calling time from 2 PM at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeeal Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ Family requests memorials in her name to the North Wildwood Volunteer Company #1, 1409 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Latest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.