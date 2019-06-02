CLISHAM, NANCY ANN, - 58, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at her home in Atlantic City. Nancy was born on July 12, 1960 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Andrew and Lillian Roe. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mimi. She was by far the best Mimi around. She married her longtime friend and love, Thomas Francis Clisham, on May 10, 1980 who preceded her in death in 2009. The love they had for each other ultimately showed us what true love was. Nancy is survived by her three children and their spouses Cody and Jen Clisham, Casey and Ryan Mullin, and Jesse; grandchildren Mason, Madison, Jayden, and Gracelyn; three brothers and their spouses Andrew and Kathy Roe, Howard and Michelle Roe, and Daniel and Sis Roe. Family and friends are invited to join us Celebrating her life on Tuesday, June 4th at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City from 11am.until 1:00PM followed by internment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing.
