Clybourn, Angel, - 28, of Mays Landing, passed away on January 10, 2019. Angel started his passion for football at an early age playing with the Mays Landing Lakers. He then attended high school and played football at St. Augustine Prep, Hun School of Princeton, graduating from Blair Academy. After graduation, Angel went on to attend the University of Cincinnati, Villanova University, Widener University, and Wesley University, where he received full football scholarships. Angel was a humble, kind, and loyal man who loved to spending time with his family and friends, his fiancé Felicia Burrell, and especially his son, Little Angel. Angel is survived by his parents: Jenny and Edlen Clybourn; his siblings: Angela, Edlen Jr., and Ramon Clybourn; his son, Angel L. Clybourn, Jr.; his grandmother, Altagracia Sanchez; and his fiancée, Felicia Burrell. He also leaves to cherish his memory many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angel L. Clybourn, Jr. c/o Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Info and condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
