Clybourn, Henry David, - 82, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born in Philadelphia, PA and lived most of his life in Mays Landing, NJ. He is survived by his seven children Starlene Clybourn, Olen Clybourn, Iola Clybourn Arcodia, Deborah LoSasso, Anita Tirado, Kim Brown, and Henry Clybourn; brother Troy Clybourn, and sister Henrietta Coles. He was preceded in death by his daughter Michelle Clybourn. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 24 from 10-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
