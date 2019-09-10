Clybourn, Nathaniel "Cedric", - 60, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away peacefully in the loving presence of his family on August 31, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Cedric was born July 21, 1959, to the late Nathaniel, and Julia (Gray) Clybourn. Family and friends are welcome to gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, September 14 from 9-11:30 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11:30. Committal service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
