Cobb, Katherine (nee Pedrick), - 96, Woodlynne and Cape May died peacefully on October 22, 2019, at the Clark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clark. Katherine is the Beloved wife of the late Sterling Cobb. She is the loving Aunt of Janice Lapinski, Susan Letterman and Robert Pedrick and stepmother of Linda Cobb Huoni. Mrs. Cobb was a secretary for RCA in Camden for 42 years before retiring in 1983. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
