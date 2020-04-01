Coblentz , Harry T. "Butchie" , - 75, of Hammonton, passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at AtlantiCare Regional medical Center in Galloway Twp. NJ (unrelated to the Coronavirus). He was born in Elmer, NJ, raised in Franklinville and graduated from Delsea Regional High School in 1963. Harry then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country in the Vietnam War. In his younger years, Harry met Grayce Pitera while working at the precious metals company Matthey Bishop in Winslow. In the early days, Grayce enjoyed watching Harry in his roller hockey league, as he was a very skilled and entertaining roller skater. They both had the love of playing games especially pinochle. Harry was also a very adept and competitive pinochle player 2, 3, or 4-handed. You knew you were on the winning team when you had Harry as your partner (but he also kept score, so who knows?). Over the years, Harry was a very active and dedicated resident in the Hammonton community. He was a past Treasurer and member of the Hammonton Historical Society. He also volunteered with the Historical Society's special events such as the Designer Showhouse, Day in the Park, and The Christmas Open House. He was a member of the Italian Heritage Club and also volunteered to help park cars for the Batsto Citizen Committee events. During the week of the 16th of July, he could always be found volunteering for Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society, helping slice rolls, cutting peppers and onions, or whatever was needed. He was also often seen at Frog Rock on Friday nights to eat and on Wednesdays during the summer playing Bocce Ball with his Sons of Italy and Mt. Carmel buddies. Harry always loved his scratch offs and in the last few years his hobby became entering the second chance lottery, where he was lucky enough to qualify and attend the Grand Prize Drawing several years in a row (Thanks Johnny Scola for getting him started). And of course, we couldn't forget his beloved coffee outings with his partners in crime, Anthony Jacobs and Joe Rodio. Before all that fun, he worked with Grayce Pitera over the years at Antiques off the Bellevue, The Cornucopian, and Remades by Koblen. He is predeceased by his parents Harry and Audrey Coblentz and his sister Dale Coblentz. Harry is survived by his son Charlie Coblentz of Laury's, PA, daughters Deborah Newhard of Catasauqua, PA and Christine Hamill of Columbia, MD, brother Charles Coblentz of Franklinville, NJ, as well as Dr. Merrie Jo Pitera of Overland Park, KS and Dan Pitera, FAIA (Allegra Pitera) and Anneka Pitera of Beverly Hills, MI. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to the Hammonton Historical Society 333Vine Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
