Coccodrilli, Richard James, - earned his angel wings on February 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Though he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, he was a tenacious warrior and fought until the end. Richard is survived by his parents, Ashley Piazza and Richard Coccodrilli. Big sister Arianna Piazza, Grandparents, Jane Piazza, George Coccodrilli, Susan Clarke, and the late Catherine Coccodrilli. His great Grandparents, Victoria Coccodrilli and the late Richard Coccodrilli. Uncles, George and Michael Coccodrilli. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral mass Wednesday, Feb 6 10:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish 200 Tuckahoe Road Marmora, NJ 08223. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30. Interment Seaville United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Committee to Benefit Children (CBC), St. Christopher's Hospital (Oncology Dept) 160 Erie Ave. Phila. PA 19134. Guckin Funeral Mansion 215-739-3400.
