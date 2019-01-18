Coger, Lucille "Aunt Ceil", - 93, of Atlantic City, left this life on January 12, 2019. She was born in Sycamore, Pittsylvania County, Virginia on October 7, 1925 to the late William Henry and Mary Alice Carter. Lucille was educated in the Atlantic City School System. She served in multiple job positions in the Atlantic City area. Her most prominent role was the proprietor of West Side Guest House for many years. During her working years, she met and married Lewis Wilson Coger. Lucille was a long time member of Shiloh Baptist Church of Atlantic City under Bishop James Washington. She is predeceased by: parents; siblings, William Richard, Samuel, & Mae Emma. She leaves to cherish her memory: siblings, Leslie R. Carter (Susie) and Charles B. Carter (Merilyn); a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 11:00AM at the New Shiloh Baptist Church 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ; where family and friends may view from 9:00AM. Interment: Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.
