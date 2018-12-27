Coggins, Daniel T., - 32, of Ocean City, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2018 at his home in Ocean City, NJ. Born in Somers Point, NJ, he has resided in Egg Harbor Twp., and Atlantic city before moving to Ocean City. Dan was a graduate from EHT High School, Universal Technical Institute, and received his associates degree from ACCC. Dan worked as an auto mechanic for the Kerbeck automotive group, Deltona tire, ACE hardware, and Southend pizza. Dan loved working on cars, skateboarding, rapping, drawing and creating. One of Dan's greatest pleasures was spending time with his nieces and nephews. Daniel is survived by his parents Thomas and Mary Ann of Egg Harbor Twp., a brother Andrew (Mcara) of Boyton Beach Fla., his grandfather Charles Palermo of Ocean City, Aunts Colette DeLanzo (Ron) of Beesleys Point, NJ, Judy Palermo (Kevin Schmidt) of Newberry SC, Joyce Power of Washington DC. A sister-in-law Kathyrn Coggins and his beloved nieces and nephews. Daniel was predeceased by his tow brothers Sean and David. A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 29, 2018 at one o'clock in the afternoon at Praise Tabernacle Church, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave. in Egg Harbor Twp. NJ. To email Condolences Please visit Godfreyfuneralhome.com
