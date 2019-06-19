Cohen, Aliette Soleilhavoup, - 85, of Galloway Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Seashore Gardens in Galloway Twp. Beloved mother of Stuart (Millie) Cohen of Brigantine, and Mitchell of Vineland New Jersey, sister of Patrick Soleilhavoup, and grandmother of Justin Cohen of Absecon. Aliette was born in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt, a northwest suburb of Paris, and immigrated to the United States at age 21 where she worked for TWA based out of Kansas City. It was there she met her husband Dr. Harry C. Cohen who led her to her lifelong home in the Atlantic City area. Aliette was employed at Boardwalk Regency and later at Trump Castle in casino scheduling. Her appreciation and love for the arts and music began as a young woman in France, where she would venture to the Left Bank of Paris and listen to jazz legends in the making such as Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Thelonius Monk. She also loved French Impressionism, especially Monet and Renoir. Her passion for music and the arts lives on through her son Stuart and grandson Justin. She will be remembered as generous, gracious and loving, with a bright smile, sparkle in her eyes, forgiving heart and spirit, and a deep compassion for everyone she encountered. She encouraged others to fill their lives with love. Her close relationship with God, Catholic faith, and devotion to Jesus and the Saints was the foundation of her life. She was unwavering in her dedication and love for her special needs son Mitchell, and her children and grandson were her heart and soul. A few of Aliette's many words of wisdom include valuing education with life being your greatest teacher, following your heart above all else, and traveling as much as you can to see the world. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the beautiful staff at Seashore Gardens for the love, compassion and caring for Aliette as well as all the residents who were so kind and friendly to her. The family would like to also thank Greenwood Hospice for all the compassionate care that was given to Aliette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aliette's memory to Seashore Gardens, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 or the J.D.R.F SJ Chapter. Friends may call on Thursday, June 20th from 11:00 to 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Church of the Assumption, 146 Pitney Rd, Galloway with a Mass at 12:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
