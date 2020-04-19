Cohen, Barbara "Bonnie", - 64, of Galloway, Sunrise October 16, 1955 and Sunset April 13, 2020. Passed peacefully in her home in the arms of her loving family. Throughout a long illness, Bonnie showed resilience and grace. She is remembered as a survivor and led a remarkable life. Bonnie was the loving and caring wife to her husband Alan, to whom she was married for 37 wonderful years. She was the devoted mother to her sons Nathan and Neil, for whom she remains a beacon of light and a moral compass. Her face always lit up when she saw them, and they loved to make her laugh. Wherever Bonnie lived, she built lasting friendships along the way. Friends from childhood, classmates, colleagues, and fellow parents found in her a bond of trust and confidence. She had a gift for listening that will be missed dearly; a quick witted humor, and a wisdom beyond her years. Bonnie was multi-talented, hardworking and smart. Raised in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, she attended East Longmeadow High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Muhlenberg College, receiving research grants and graduating cum laude in 1977. She married her college best friend Alan; they started their family in Northfield before settling in Galloway. Active in the lives of her sons, Bonnie held leadership positions in PTA, PTSA, Absegami Emanon Players Booster Club, and Cub Scouts Troop 76. Bonnie found her true calling working at Beth Israel Nursery School for over 25 years. She attended Atlantic Cape Community College, Early Childhood Education, fulfilling requirements for Head Teacher designation. She loved the little ones and they loved her. In 2011 she brought her "Story Time with Miss Bonnie" to the Atlantic County Library, Brigantine Branch, where she worked for 9 years, captivating and nurturing the imagination of generations of young readers. When she opened a book, kids gathered to listen. She blended her love of storytelling with an energetic invitation for children to join in the story, creating memorable events. Bonnie worked to develop the Juvenile Book Collection and Summer Reading Programs. Her story times are remembered by fellow book-lovers at the library, as "legend." She is survived by her husband Alan J. Cohen of Galloway NJ; her son Nathan Cohen and Jane Whitty of Brooklyn NY; her son Neil Cohen and Jamie Lee Felix of San Diego CA; her loving mother Patricia Gay McMahon of Springfield MA; sister Gay McDyer and her husband Joseph of Feeding Hills MA; and brother Robert (Rob) and his wife Kelley (Carroll) McMahon of Hopedale MA. Predeceased by her father Robert P. McMahon; grandparents Joseph and Jessie McMahon; grandparents Chester and Mildred Gay; and dear friend Leann Hemmelstein. She was known as Aunt Bonnie, "second mom", to her many nieces and nephews Shannon (McDyer) Daily (Jason), Joseph J. McDyer (Stefanie Littlefield), Ari Cohen, Max Meade (Mindy Fuller), Levi Cohen and Sam Meade. Also missed by brother-in-law Rabbi Bruce M. Cohen and wife Debi of Forest Hills NY; sister-in-law Karen Meade of Lancaster PA; brother-in-law Barry Meade; great-nieces Olivia Littlefield and Josephine Daily; great-nephews Nolan McDyer and Jack Daily; lifelong friends Dr. Joanne Welch, Donald Audette, and Michele Davis; as well as friends far and wide, too numerous to name. Bonnie was appreciative of the care and treatment by Dr. Preeti Sudheendra, Dr. Generosa Grana, the staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center Camden, Dr. Chau Dang, Dr. Teresa Gilewski and their staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute in New York. Her family would also like to thank Doreen, Anu and John at Holy Redeemer Hospice Home Care for their service and respect. Services and burial will be held privately. A memorial and celebration of life service honoring Bonnie will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of love gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the Atlantic County Library Foundation, Brigantine Branch, in honor and memory of Bonnie Cohen and "Story Time with Miss Bonnie." Atlantic County Library Foundation, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Arrangements have been entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
