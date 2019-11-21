Cohen, Gerson, - 81, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on November 17th. Born July 15th, 1938 in Atlantic City, graduated class of '56 from Atlantic City High School. Former Penn Charter Football Coach. Gerson was an outstanding member of the Atlantic and Ventnor City Community. Survivors include his wife Joyce Cohen and grandchildren Michael, Taylor, Emily, Giovanni, Antonio, and Jamison. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, from 3 5 PM, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
