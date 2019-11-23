Cohen, Joan M., - 85, of Winslow, Nov. 21, 2019. Wife of Martin Cohen. Mother of Steven (Karen) Cohen and Donna M. (Thomas) Jencik. Sister of Rena (the late Jack) Kameros. Grandmother of Rachel, Derek (fiancé Chandler), Aaron and Haley. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 3:00 PM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:30 PM. Shiva will be observed at the home of Steven and Karen Cohen. Contributions in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
Breaking
Most Popular
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Complete Coverage of the Camden vs. Pleasantville game
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
-
Atlantic City man used Facetime to tip off alleged shooter at Pleasantville football game
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
E. Charles Velnosky PhD Licensed and Board Certified Clinical Psychologist ABPP Listed in NJ…
Azamara Seabourn Viking Cunard Disney Special Offers for 2020! 4503 Atlantic Ave. (rear entr…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.