Cohen, June, - of Linwood and West Palm Beach , passed away on January 12th. June was friends with everyone from all walks of life. She had friends everywhere! June is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stan, children, Mike and Amy (Katie) Cohen, grandchildren, Alex, Avery, and Kaci, and siblings, Cliff (Kate) Brown, Gail (Dave) Norcross, and Doug Brown, and the Cohen family, Phyllis (Howard) Solomon and Rhona Cohen, and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving family and friends from 10am-11am at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Rd., Northfield on Wednesday January 16th with services beginning promptly at 11am. Interment to follow at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory may be to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, and Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
