Cohen, Marie Elvira (nee Tripodi), - 83, of Ventnor, and Brigantine passed away peacefully in her home on October 12, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA on November 4, 1935, she lived in Philadelphia PA, Hollywood FL, Brigantine NJ, and Ventnor, NJ. Marie had many interesting jobs including hairdresser, Bell telephone operator, working for the government, and selling real estate in Hollywood FL and Brigantine NJ. One of Marie's favorite hobbies was to create beautiful floral landscaping every spring for the summer season for her and her family to enjoy. Her most treasured job was being the best wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Survivors include her daughters Robin Cohen Feehan and Abra Merlino, her much loved son-in-law Nicholas Merlino, her grandchildren Skylar Feehan, Shea Feehan, Lauren Merlino, Marco Merlino, Nicholas Merlino, and many nieces and nephews Marie was preceded in death by her much-beloved husband Robert Paul Cohen. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM, followed by services at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 16th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
