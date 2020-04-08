Cohn, Ina, - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5th. She is survived by her husband, Jerome; her children, Elana Emory, Honey Parker (Blaine), and Matthew Cohn (Amy); and two grandchildren, Dylann Emory and Benjamin Cohn. Ina is also survived by her sister, Reine Glassman (Frank); niece Beth Rosin; and nephew Steven Glassman. As per the family's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

