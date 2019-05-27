Coia, Louis "Big Lou", - age 74 of Hammonton, NJ passed away at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born and raised in Hammonton, he was a lifelong resident. Lou graduated from Hammonton High School in 1967, and furthered his education by receiving a bachelor's degree from Temple University. He served in the Army National Guard and went on to work 38 years for Spencer Gifts as head of facilities store maintenance department retiring in 2011. After retiring, he kept busy working for his son's business All Vinyl Fencing. He was very active in St. Anthony of Padua Church working the Clam Bar for the church BBQ and was instrumental with the construction of the Altar. He volunteered his time with the Hammonton Little League, was a former member of the Zoning Board, and was sworn in as a Constable for the Town of Hammonton. Big Lou loved to make homemade wine and tell stories about the good 'ol days with his buddies, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren on pasta nights or strolling the boards in Ocean City. Lou is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Catherine Coia ( nee Penza) and brother Edwin. Lou is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Shirley (nee Testa), his three children, Luke Coia and his wife Angel (Romano), Shannon Aumenta and her husband Scott, and Renee' Clark and her husband Greg. Dear brother of Joseph Coia and his wife Barbara of Hammonton, and sister Teresa Butenhoff and her husband Matthew of Ventnor. His most precious possessions were his grandchildren: Sernio Aumenta, Lucas "LJ" Coia, Gregory Clark, Catherine "Katie" Coia, Salvatore "Salvie" Aumenta and Gia Coia. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday, from 6:00 9:00 pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 1:30 pm, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Anthony of Padua Church, 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Rd., Hammonton. Donations may be made to Discovery Ministries Inc., PO Box 76, Haddonfield, NJ. 08033 or Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammmonton, NJ, 08037. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
