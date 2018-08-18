Coka, Valentina, - 89 of Linwood passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 16th at home in Linwood. Valentina was born and raised in Albania before coming to the US 25 years ago with her daughter Irena. Valentina lived a fulfilling life as a wife and mother and treasured time spent with family. She is predeceased by: parents, Dhimitraq and Izmini Lubonja, husband Thoma Coka, and sister, Eliverti Bixha. She is survived by her daughter, Irena Coka-Marin (Ian Garrett), granddaughter Sarah Morin, brother Stavri Lubonja (Mediha), sister Lluiza Tutra, and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm, with Viewing times from 1-4pm on Sunday, August 19th at the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will take place at a later time in Albania. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
