Colanari, Elizabeth (nee Thomas), - 71 of Margate City passed away at Our Lady's Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Pleasantville, on July 24, 2018 after her battle with cancer. She was born in Philadelphia on March 20, 1947. She lived most of her life in Margate. She graduated high school from Holton Arms School in Washington, D.C. She studied Spanish in Mexico and Spain. She got her law degree from Seton Hall Law School. She was currently a lawyer at Thomas and Colaneri, P.C. in Linwood. Liz was married to her longtime partner, Charles Rentschler who passed away just days prior. They were married on December 5, 2016. Liz enjoyed the beach in the summer, New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle and of course her cats (fur babies). Both Liz and Charles were avid Yankee fans. Liz was predeceased by her father and law partner Morgan E. Thomas and mother Sybil. She is survived by her brother Morgan (Skip) Thomas and his wife Patricia of Lawrenceville, NJ. A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at Zion Cemetery, 651 Zion Road, EHT, NJ 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
