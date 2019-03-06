Cole, Charles J., - 79, local musician legend, leader and singer of the legendary Cole Brothers, passed away peacefully Saturday February 10th, surrounded by his immediate family and loved ones. Charles went home to our lord to be with his living mother Katherine and beloved son Brandon. He is survived by his beloved son Derek, his daughter in law Linda, best friend and companion Patricia, granddaughters Skylar and Nitasha and brother Stephen (Zeppy). Charles is also survived by nephew Peter and Jeffery. Charles graduated A.C. High School in 1958 and attended Glassboro State College in1960. His band "The Cole Brothers", formed in 1959 and performed at many major local venues and were recording artists for record labels Jamie Guidian and Decca Records. The Cole Brothers performed alongside many well known artists such as "Three Dog Night", Blood Sweat and Tears, and Jerry Lee Lewis plus many more. Charles, a multi-talented musician, went on to perform at many local engagements throughout the tri-state area including Las Vegas. Opting to stay local, Charles helped raise his 2 children and was a devoted and loving grandfather. Charles was also an outstanding athlete becoming all- state in baseball. Charles will be tremendously missed by his family and friends and will forever be missed by his fans. Charles was laid to rest in a small ceremony by his request, attended by his immediate family only. The family asks that you remember Charles and "The Cole Brothers" with happy memories and joy in your hearts. Condolences and contributions should be mailed to the Cole family, P.O. Box 712, Woodbine, NJ, 08270. Special thanks to the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes of Linwood and Ventnor. Online condolences can be extended to the Cole family at ghwimberg.com.
