Cole, Frederick William III, - 75, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved family by his side on May 4th, 2020. Retired from the State of New Jersey DVRS, he spent his days enjoying his hobbies which took many forms over the years. From model trains to Ham radio (N2CSA) and photography, Civil War reenacting and reading military history, Bill always immersed himself in his passions. He spent many hours volunteering with groups such as Cape May Co. RACES that support the county Office of Emergency Management. He was also a veteran and served in the US Army. He was a dedicated father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Bill is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy & Frederick William Cole Jr., and his nephew, Jonathan Bell. He is survived by his wife Peggy, daughters Jenifer (Aaron) Sill, and Sarah (Christopher) Perry, grandchildren Hannah and Zachary Sill, sister, Paula (John) Bell and niece, Adrienne Bell. His particular sense of humor and generous nature will be missed beyond measure. Donations may be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2810 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood NJ 08260. Interment will be private in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg PA at a future date.

To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Cole, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries